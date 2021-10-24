Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,008 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,025% compared to the typical daily volume of 424 put options.

Shares of SPHB opened at $77.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after buying an additional 442,962 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,114,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,755,000 after purchasing an additional 264,395 shares during the last quarter.

