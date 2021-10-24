National Bankshares Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$40.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZZZ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.14.

ZZZ opened at C$35.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$22.29 and a 1-year high of C$37.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.89.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

