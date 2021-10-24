Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock worth $193,433 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

