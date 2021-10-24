Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Opthea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPT opened at $7.35 on Friday. Opthea has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

