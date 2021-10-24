Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -187.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

