Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The firm has a market cap of C$41.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$71.20.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.