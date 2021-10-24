EpiK Protocol Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $21.47 million and $1.33 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00071552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00073954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,116.92 or 1.00185520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.53 or 0.06700464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00022109 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

