Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.27.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.