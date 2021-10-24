Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.21.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

