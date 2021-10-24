SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Upgraded to A at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) from a d rating to an a rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $248.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. SWK has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, analysts expect that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SWK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SWK by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

