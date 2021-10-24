Principal Financial Group (PFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFG stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

