Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.340-$1.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.34-$1.40 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.