Teck Resources (TCK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$1.25 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.