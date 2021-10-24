FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07).
