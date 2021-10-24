FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07).

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.