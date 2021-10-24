Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.67 ($44.31).

Renault stock opened at €31.15 ($36.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.12. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

