Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.33. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$7.41 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

