Raymond James Reiterates “C$11.50” Price Target for Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

