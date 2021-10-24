Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €179.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €206.83 ($243.33).

RI opened at €199.45 ($234.65) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €181.20. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

