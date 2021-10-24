DCP Midstream, LP to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for DCP Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

DCP opened at $32.75 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after buying an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after buying an additional 771,729 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.