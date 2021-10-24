Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reduced by Analyst

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $402,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

