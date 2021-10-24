John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Purchases 64 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 64 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($197.33).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91).
LON:WG opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.95) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 240.26.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
