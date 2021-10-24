John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Purchases 64 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 64 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($197.33).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91).

LON:WG opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.95) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 240.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.83 ($4.23).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

