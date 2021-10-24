Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Insider Sells £14,880.60 in Stock

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £14,880.60 ($19,441.60).

Capital stock opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.11) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.40. Capital Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.66 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £161.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.