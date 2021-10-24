Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.87 on Friday. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $794.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry by 299.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.