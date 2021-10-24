Financial Analysis: Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) versus Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 11.49% 31.63% 5.76% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Membership Collective Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $2.18 billion 3.40 -$134.70 million ($0.15) -440.33 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boyd Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boyd Gaming and Membership Collective Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 0 10 0 3.00 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $72.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 29.71%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment comprises of the following casinos: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest & South segment operates land-based casinos, dockside riverboat casinos, racinos and barge-based casinos in the Midwest and southern United States. Its portfolio includes hotels, casinos, breweries, resorts and spa. The company was founded by William Samuel Boyd and Sam Boyd on January 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.