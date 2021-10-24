-$0.01 EPS Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $112,132.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock worth $1,777,700. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 70.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,519 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

