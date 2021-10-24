Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.39. 10,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $53.65.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

