LHT Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. LHT has a total market capitalization of $152,578.89 and approximately $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003934 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007439 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

