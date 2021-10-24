IoT Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.67 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $13.67 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002185 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070044 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

ITC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ITCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.