Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $862,717.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $24.71 million and $862,717.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00206610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.