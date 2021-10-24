Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $16,959.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

