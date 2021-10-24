AppCoins Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004270 BTC.

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,547,695 coins and its circulating supply is 244,547,694 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

