Refereum Achieves Market Cap of $91.25 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $91.25 million and $7.31 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

