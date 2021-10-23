NEXT (NEXT) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $846,117.70 and approximately $823.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.00321889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001953 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

