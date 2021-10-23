TRAVA.FINANCE Price Down 2% Over Last Week (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 2% against the US dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $258,194.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00071645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00073955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00105176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,189.85 or 0.99794648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.42 or 0.06716740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022047 BTC.

About TRAVA.FINANCE

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,063,578 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

