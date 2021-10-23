Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $46.55 million and $3,996.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00049944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00102875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004221 BTC.

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

