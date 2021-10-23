Hive 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.57 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $311.42 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001181 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,839,678 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

