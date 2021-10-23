$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 1,332,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. UWM has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

