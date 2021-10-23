InsaneCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $14.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $394,406.22 and $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00333849 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002409 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,839,729 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

