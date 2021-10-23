Raiden Network Token Hits Market Capitalization of $42.20 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $42.20 million and $1.20 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

