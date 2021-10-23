Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,814.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Gameswap has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $49,814.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00205007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00102777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

