Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Tops $0.0966 on Top Exchanges

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $848,014.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00050299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00205543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00103151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

