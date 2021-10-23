Nexo (NEXO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.37 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $17.37 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00004366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00205570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00103230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

