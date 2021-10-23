Particl Price Hits $1.86 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $9,757.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.00707420 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,656,798 coins and its circulating supply is 11,632,271 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.