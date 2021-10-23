Formation Fi (FORM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $662,620.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $662,620.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00072029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00105881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,120.42 or 0.99995830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.92 or 0.06710927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022195 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Formation Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.