Aion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.84 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $87.44 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,182.37 or 1.00097184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.59 or 0.00324903 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00511835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00213450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010231 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002256 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,329,139 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

