YUSRA (YUSRA) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $29,295.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00071973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00073683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.09 or 0.99927062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.21 or 0.06734190 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022210 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

