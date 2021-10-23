Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.19). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $372.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

