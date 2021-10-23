American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 2,220,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,624. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 269.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

