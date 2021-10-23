UREEQA (URQA) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $37,966.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00073590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00105556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,181.03 or 0.99971967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.03 or 0.06742073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00022204 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URQAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.