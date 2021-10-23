Swarm City Price Tops $0.0318 on Top Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Swarm City has a total market cap of $271,609.92 and approximately $232.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00205695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00103231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

